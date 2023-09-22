National feed supplier Rumenco acquires Owens Nutrition

National feed supplier Rumenco has announced the acquisition of family-run business Owens Nutrition following the retirement of its director.

Owens Nutrition, which is based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, has been purchased by Rumenco, based in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

Rumenco said the acquisition of Owens Nutrition was aligned with the retirement of its director, Andrew Owens.

Over 25 years, Owens Nutrition has developed a reputation for the manufacture, supply and service of molassed buckets, as well as high quality calf and lamb milk powders.

Chairman of Rumenco, Dr Frank Heap, confirmed that Andrew Owens will remain in the company to oversee the transition into next year.

The highly regarded molassed buckets and milk powders will remain unchanged, Dr Heap said, and Clwyd Davies and Simon Leversha will continue to market them as they have done over the years.

Dr Heap said: “Owens Nutrition is complementary to Rumenco and will allow us to extend our work in providing livestock producers with innovative products, strongly supported by research and a technical team, for multiple areas of livestock production."

A beef, dairy and sheep nutritionist for 70 years, Rumenco manufactures products for livestock farmers.