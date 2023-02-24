National first as poachers banned from owning dogs

Two men have been banned from owning or keeping dogs for three years under new legislative powers designed to target poachers.

On 21 February, Colchester magistrates handed David Hilden and Tyron Young disqualification orders in what is believed to be a national first, after the pair each admitted a charge of daytime trespass in pursuit of game.

Magistrates made the orders after hearing both men had travelled to the Saffron Walden area from south London with dogs which were to be used to poach game.

The poaching of wild animals can also cause significant damage to crops and farmland, which is costly for the landowner or farmer.

Investigating officer PC Nigel Wright, of the Rural Engagement Team, said: “I am delighted that the magistrates were able to use this new legislation to deprive these two poachers of any access to dogs, even just walking someone else’s, for the next three years.

“We look forward to working with the CPS to have these disqualification orders applied in cases of hare coursing and other poaching offences in the future.”

Hilden, 39, of Lathams Way, Croydon, and Young, 35, of Bolton Drive, Morden, were detained by rural engagement officers while walking across crop fields with four dogs on Peacock Hill, near Littlebury, Saffron Walden, in October 2022.

There were no public footpaths in the area and the landowner had not given the men permission to be on the land.

When interviewed by officers at the scene, Hilden admitted he had gone on to the land to pursue rabbits while Young claimed to be walking his dog.

Officers seized their vehicle at the time and, following further enquiries, Hilden and Young were summonsed to appear at court to answer the charges.

Hilden was also fined £120 and ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £48, while Young was fined £200 and ordered to pay £105 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

Sally Robinson, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England, said: "This type of offending has a profound impact on rural and farming communities.

“I hope this sends a warning to anyone who thinks about poaching any form of wildlife, that we will not hesitate to ask for these orders whenever possible.

“We will continue to clamp down on poachers - working closely with the police and other partner agencies - using all the powers at our disposal.”