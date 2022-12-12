National Holstein Show Judge confirmed for UK Dairy Day

Holstein UK has announced that South Wales dairy farmer Iwan Morgan has been appointed as the judge of the National Holstein Show at UK Dairy Day 2023.

The ninth UK Dairy Day takes place at the International Centre in Telford on Wednesday 13 September.

The event is the leading dairy trade event in the UK and brings together over 300 businesses, over 8,000 visitors, leading suppliers, dairy farmers and industry representatives.

Iwan and his father Edward run the Erie herd of 150 Holsteins and 30 Jerseys. The grazing herd, based near Carmarthen, is well known nationally with prominent cow families such as the Lustre’s, Supreme Maude’s, Roxy Red’s and Gold Barbara’s.

The Morgan family have had great success over the years, twice receiving the Holstein UK Master Breeder award and achieving over twenty wins in the Holstein UK All Britain Awards.

They have won Supreme Champion three times at The Royal Welsh Show, won Champion Red and White at the National Holstein show and twice won Champion Jersey at UK Dairy Day.

Iwan is experienced in the show ring, having judged all dairy breeds at many shows. His highlights include Balmoral Show, The Bailey’s Virginia Show, The Irish National Calf Show, The Great Yorkshire Show, The Royal Cornwall Show and The All Breeds All Britain Calf Show.

He has also been fortunate to judge internationally in New Zealand, Italy and Australia. Iwan and his wife Menna, have three children who all love the farm and sports, especially football and gymnastics.

Iwan Morgan, 2023 National Holstein Show judge, said: “It is a great honour to be asked to judge the National Holstein Show. I have competed there for many years.

"I look forward to having my opportunity to stand in the ring as the judge. There is always a superb display of cows from all over the UK at UK Dairy Day, it is the show to be at.

"I look forward to tapping out my class winners and champion.”