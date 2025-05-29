National Organic Conference 2025 axed amid low ticket sales

Organisers have cancelled the annual National Organic Conference, citing "unforeseen challenges" that led to disappointing ticket sales and made the event no longer viable.

OF&G (Organic Farmers & Growers) has announced the scrapping of its annual flagship event, due to take place on 11 June, despite months of preparation.

The organic certification body blamed "unforeseen challenges" that had affected ticket sales, rendering the event unviable to "deliver at the high standards expected".

In a statement, OF&G’s Board and interim chief executive, Steve Clarkson, expressed his gratitude to those involved in the planning—particularly the hosts at Carr House Farm and High Callis Wold, East Yorkshire.

“We’re hugely grateful for Sellers and Stringer families’ commitment to hosting the National Organic Conference,” said Mr Clarkson.

“The long-standing event has always aimed to provide a platform for inspiration, insight, and collaboration across the organic and sustainable food and farming sectors.

"While we’re disappointed not to bring the community together in person this year, we remain steadfast in delivering on that mission."

OF&G reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the organic sector, with plans in motion to bring back the National Organic Conference—or a similarly focused event— in 2026.

The organic body said that the next iteration would aim to reflect the evolving needs and ambitions of the sustainable food and farming industry.