National parks must work more closely with farmers, CLA says

The release of the review has led to calls for national parks to work more closely with farmers

Any radical shakeup of England's national parks must involve close cooperation with those farmers and landowners who live and work within them, the CLA says.

It follows the release of a major review which proposes the biggest change in the running of national parks since they were founded 70 years ago.

The review – led by writer Julian Glover – has called for action to make these areas 'greener, more beautiful and open to everyone'.

It warns that new challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and a changing, urban society mean that new approaches are needed.







It calls for a new National Landscapes Service to act as a unified body for England’s 44 national landscapes, including 10 national parks and 34 AONBs.

A transformed approach is needed to recover and enhance nature, working with farmers and conservation groups to reverse decline, the review adds.

Defra, which commissioned the review, will now consider the recommendations.

Welcoming the proposals, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said landowners and farmers have a 'crucial role' in turning the plans into reality.

Farming plays a key role in shaping the landscape of the UK. Agricultural land forms a large part of national parks' countryside and farming is a big part of everyday life in local communities.

CLA President Tim Breitmeyer said: “The report rightly highlights the need for these to be places where nature thrives.

“It is gratifying that the report supports the CLA’s call to recognise the importance of the rural economy and social housing, as well as nature and beauty, in National Parks.

“After all, a healthy rural environment goes hand in hand with a healthy rural economy.”

The review also calls for the creation of a 1,000 strong ranger service to be the 'friendly face' of national parks and help engage schools and communities.