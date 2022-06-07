National Register of Sprayer Operators suspension period extended

The extension of the National Register of Sprayer Operators (NRoSO) suspension period has been announced.

These changes have been prompted by recent difficulties in obtaining NRoSO continued professional points as a result of Covid lockdown restrictions.

During this extended period, points gained will supplement any historical shortfall and lead to membership reinstatement.

Members will still be required to obtain 30 points for their current membership term, this being a period of three years starting from their initial joining date.

This extension of the suspension period will start from 1 June 2022 and will run until 31 December 2022.

Responding, NFU senior plant health adviser, Dr Spencer Collins said: “The NFU understands that, through no fault of their own, achieving NRoSO points during the Covid pandemic was difficult for some members.

“These temporary changes will give members an extended suspension period where they can gain CPD points to ensure they remain members of the NRoSO scheme.”

Farmers who have had their membership cancelled since 1 January 2022 and feel they should qualify for reinstatement are being asked to contact City & Guilds via nrososupport@cityandguilds.com.