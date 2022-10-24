National Sheep Association chief hailed for dedication to industry

The chief executive of the National Sheep Association (NSA) has been hailed for his dedication and contribution to the farming industry.

Phil Stocker, who has been NSA chief executive since 2011, was presented with the prestigious 'Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture' title at the British Farming Awards on 20 October.

The award recognises an individual’s dedication to the industry, such as championing the needs for fellow farmers, spearheading change or promoting the industry to the public.

In Phil’s time at NSA, he has transformed the membership association and contributed to discussions on sheep health and welfare, genetics, trade and farm support.

He is involved in other groups such as Livestock Chain Advisory Group, Black Mountains Land Use Partnership, Livestock Information Service Working Group and Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture.

His involvement with the new Environmental Land Management Scheme since its inception, creating farm-led forums and facilitating dialogue between Defra and NSA pilot participants, exemplifies the role he plays in creating the link between producer and policymaker.

Initiatives Phil has spearheaded include the NSA Next Generation programme, the newly formed Register of Sheep Advisers and a number of research and development projects.

He has also increased knowledge exchange between farmers and bridged the gap between farmers, vets, researchers and other industry experts.

Phil is actively involved in British Heritage Sheep, the Campaign for Wool and other programmes which seek to increase understanding and appreciation of sheep farming within the public.

On receiving the award, he said the UK sheep sector was central to a growing interest in sustainable farming: “It’s easy for us, as farmers, to keep our heads down, and get on with our work," he said.

"But awards such as these give us all the chance to sit back and celebrate the hard work of so many people who contribute to the future of farming.

"I also want to say that, while this award may have my name on it, there are a lot of people – colleagues and family - who are also responsible and who have given me huge support throughout my career.

"If I have any advice, it is to surround yourself with good people who share your values, interests and ethics – its teamwork and collaboration that has a real impact.”

NSA chairman, Dan Phipps said the award "sums up exactly what Phil is giving British agriculture - an outstanding contribution".

"The way in which he has gone about this is really what makes Phil standout; he is a man of his time.

"He has clear thinking around sheep farming and how it fits into a modern changing world."