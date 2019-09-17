National Trust on search for Lake District farm leader

The National Trust's Lake District farmers are looking to 'adapt to the impacts of climate change'

The National Trust is on the search for a farming leader to develop a sustainable future for its 90 farms in the Lake District.

The senior leadership role comes at a time of 'unprecedented change', according to the Trust.

Its tenanted farmers are looking to adapt to the impacts of climate change while uncertainty mounts over future trading agreements and agri support.

Due to these concerns the organisation is looking toward a 'new approach' to farming that delivers wider conservation benefits through financially sustainable businesses.







Key tasks will include the recovery of species and habitats and a landscape that is 'more robust in the face of climate change'.

The successful candidate will also look to sustaining the 'globally significant attributes' that make the Lake District a World Heritage Site – namely its upland farming practices and native breeds.

He or she will lead the ‘Lakes Future Farming Programme’, which looks to invest in farm buildings and infrastructure to create new opportunities for businesses.

The Trust says: “We are committed to making a step change in our relationship with our farm tenants and you will support the National Trust in building stronger relationships with our farmers based on trust, understanding, and mutual benefit.

“Together, we, our farmers and the wider community will forge links which will enable us to face the environmental, social and economic challenges ahead.”

The organisation owns 42,500 hectares of farmed land in the national park, which consists of 90 tenanted farmers, of which 54 are 'fell farms'.

Closing date for applications 5 October and shortlisted candidates will be notified on the 7 October.