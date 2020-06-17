National Trust says disposable BBQs to blame for wildfires

The dry conditions during the spring months have contributed to a rise in wildfires

The National Trust has warned the public not to take disposable barbecues when they visit the countryside following numerous wildfire incidents.

With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased, thousands of people have been flocking to popular rural locations, resulting in an increase in the use of disposable barbecues.

However, discarded barbecues have led to hundreds of acres of moorland and forestry in Lancashire, West Yorkshire, Staffordshire and elsewhere engulfed by wildfires.

Ben McCarthy, head of nature conservation at National Trust said that many areas of land were still 'very dry' following the hot, dry spring.







“We know that people have missed the outdoors and open spaces these past few months – and we’re really pleased to be welcoming them back.

“But we’re urging people not to bring barbecues to the countryside or the coast. They can lead to real problems, particularly after such little rain in April and May.

“All it takes is a single spark from a barbecue or a dropped cigarette to cause a serious fire.

“Fires like these undermine our work to care for nature and respond to the climate emergency, which are priorities for the National Trust.”

Wildfires in the UK are becoming more frequent. 2018 and 2019 together saw more damage caused by wildfires than the entirety of the previous decade, with nearly 50,000ha destroyed in over 200 wildfires.

Among these was a huge blaze on Marsden Moor, West Yorkshire in April 2019 that burned 700 hectares (1,730 acres) of wildlife habitat.

The NFU has called on local authorities to start issuing Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to combat the increasing frequency of wildfires.

The orders deal with particular nuisance or problems in specific areas by imposing conditions on the use of that area to ensure people can enjoy public spaces safely.