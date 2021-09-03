National Trust unveils 10-year farm tenancy opportunity

The National Trust is inviting farmers to apply for a 10-year tenancy agreement at an upland sheep farm within the Snowdonia National Park.

Ty Nant Eidda, which sits in the middle of the Ysbyty Ifan Estate, is a 71-acre upland farm with hill grazing rights on the Migneint for 220 sheep.

Ysbyty Ifan is one of the National Trust's largest agricultural estates, comprising some 20,316 acres of uplands, all of which fall within the boundaries of the Snowdonia National Park.

The successful farmer will be offered the lengthy agreement to run the farm in a nature friendly manner, delivering better habitats and opportunity for wildlife to thrive.

It has traditionally been a livestock farm, and the National Trust expects a sustainable pattern of livestock management to be part of the farming system.

The ingoing tenant will also need to purchase the hill hefted flock of Welsh Mountain ewes and maintain the heft, as it is a requirement of the tenancy.

The previous farm tenancy ended in 2020 and following renovation of the farmhouse, habitat creation and improvements including tree planting and hedgerows, the holding is now ready for a tenant to take it to the next level.

The National Trust said: "We are looking at Ty Nant Eidda as an opportunity to implement farming practices that improve nature, wildlife and habitats in the landscape.

"This has traditionally been a livestock farm and we would expect a sustainable pattern of livestock management to be part of the farming system.

"This is a modest stock rearing farm and it is envisaged that this will not justify a full time holding, and therefore supplementary income would be expected to support the livelihoods of the tenants."

Applications are open until 17 September, with the commencement date set at 29 September.