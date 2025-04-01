Nationwide campaign returns in 2025 to champion British beef

A nationwide campaign is making a return in 2025 with an aim to highlight the taste and sustainability of British-produced beef.

The renowned Great British Beef Week (GBBW) celebrates its 15th year starting on 23 to 30 April 2025, aligning with St George's Day.

Launched by farmers, the initiative celebrates the versatility of British beef while showcasing the sector's dedication to sustainable practices.

The event was created by Ladies in Beef, a voluntary organisation of female beef farmers founded by Devon producer Jilly Greed and former NFU president Minette Batters.

The group was established to raise awareness of the high quality of British beef, utilising a nationwide network of beef producers.

Organisers say that for 2025, the GBBW campaign will be farmer-led, "putting the faces behind British beef farming at its heart".

It will bring authentic farmer stories to life, showcasing the "passion and dedication that go into every cut", while highlighting that "British rain and grass produce delicious beef".

“We’re celebrating Great British Beef Week, and it all starts here – on our beautiful green pasture fields, ideal for raising healthy cattle,” explained Martha Hayes, a beef farmer and member of Ladies in Beef.

“As farmers, we have a crucial role in caring for our countryside, and that naturally includes the incredible wildlife, hares and lapwing to grey partridge, we see on our farmland through the seasons."

This year's campaign will run across multiple channels throughout the week, including social media, broadcast and print media.

Retailers and supermarket chains will also add stickers onto beef products highlighting the initiative.

A range of promotional items, including farmgate banners, stickers, children’s activity sheets, and recipe leaflets, are also available to order for free.

Jilly Greed, one of the co-founders of Ladies in Beef, said this year's GBBW was set to be the "biggest and best yet".

She said: “Year after year, the campaign continues to grow, helping more people appreciate the dedication behind the production of British beef.

"This year's campaign will feature on a variety of channels throughout the week, including fundraising events for RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution), our valued charity partner for 14 years."