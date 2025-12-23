Nationwide dairy survey seeks farmer input on resilience and profitability

UK dairy farmers are being urged to act before 14 January as a nationwide survey opens, giving producers a direct opportunity to influence how the sector tackles sustainability, profitability and long-term resilience.

Launched by the Dairy Roadmap, the survey invites dairy farmers to share views on the key challenges facing the industry, from farm economics to environmental pressures and long-term viability. Responses will help shape future sustainability targets and how progress is delivered on farm and across the supply chain.

The call to action follows farmer-led workshops held across all four UK nations in October and November, alongside online sessions hosted by Scotland’s Rural College. The survey now extends that opportunity to every dairy farmer in the country.

Wiltshire tenant farmer David Homer said the pressures facing dairy producers make collaboration more important than ever. “Our industry has always been built on resilience, innovation and a deep-rooted commitment to producing high-quality food for the nation,” he said, adding that shifting consumer expectations, environmental demands and market pressures require a more strategic approach.

He described the forthcoming Sustainable Pathways report as “a shared vision for the future of UK dairy”, bringing together farmers, processors, retailers and policymakers. Mr Homer said the work matters because it strengthens market position, supports on-farm efficiency and resilience, and “amplifies our collective voice”.

An independent partnership with SRUC underpins the process, ensuring outcomes are evidence-led and objective. SRUC will produce the Sustainable Pathways report, setting out practical options for dairy farmers in the medium and long term, alongside a clear framework for measuring performance against sustainability goals.

The report will also outline how different parts of the dairy sector can work with government to help deliver national environmental priorities, while maintaining flexibility for individual businesses to adopt approaches that suit their operations.

Professor John Newbold, professor of dairy nutrition at SRUC, said the survey gives farmers a rare chance to influence both targets and delivery. “This is your industry and your future,” he said, describing the survey as an opportunity to shape how progress is measured and what support farmers need to remain resilient, sustainable and profitable.

He added that dairy farmers play a vital role beyond food production, supporting rural jobs and shaping the countryside, and said their leadership is essential to building a resilient industry.

While the survey is primarily aimed at dairy farmers, wider industry stakeholders are also invited to contribute. Mr Homer said engagement across the supply chain is critical, adding: “The future of UK dairy is ours to build—and together, by engaging proactively with the Roadmap, we can ensure it remains productive, profitable, and proudly sustainable.”

The Sustainable Pathways report will be published in two stages, in summer 2026 and at the end of 2026, and will set out what is required to deliver sustainability across the dairy value chain through to 2030 and 2050.

Since its launch in 2008, the Dairy Roadmap has driven environmental improvements across the sector, including reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, cutting waste and protecting water resources. The new Pathways report marks the next phase of this work, aligning sustainability ambition with practical delivery on farm.

Dairy farmers are encouraged to take part in the survey before it closes on 14 January to ensure their experience and priorities help shape the future direction of the industry.