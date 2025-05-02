Nationwide prosecutions following egg fraud crack down

A series of prosecutions have taken place across England following investigations into the unlawful re-packing of eggs with falsified 'best before' dates.

The investigations, carried out by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), uncovered multiple breaches of the Egg Marketing Regulations between January and March 2025.

The offences, which included the extension or alteration of egg 'best before' dates and breaches of labelling standards, were uncovered by APHA Egg Marketing Inspectors (EMIs), working with Defra.

Phillip Hoyland of Summerley Top Farm, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to fraud charges following routine inspections and a subsequent investigation. He received a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

Barradale Eggs Ltd was prosecuted at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court after an inspection which found that a batch of eggs had been re-packed and their original 'best before' date unlawfully extended.

The Ashford-based company was found guilty of one offence and fined £466, with an additional £85 in costs.

Field Farm Eggs, based in South Newbald, East Yorkshire, was found guilty at Hull Magistrates’ Court of two offences relating to re-packed class A eggs with altered expiry dates.

The company was fined £1,000, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £400 and £85 in prosecution costs.

Elsewhere, Holyfield Farm Fresh Eggs Ltd, based in north London, pleaded guilty to three charges at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Inspectors from APHA found that the original 'best before' date on a batch of eggs had been extended by four days.

The court issued a fine of £2,000, reduced from £3,000 due to an early guilty plea, and awarded £200 in prosecution costs.

Aled Edwards, head of England field delivery at APHA, said it is essential that consumers can trust the eggs they purchase are fresh, safe to eat, and clearly labelled.

"I welcome these sentences from the courts and hope they will act as a deterrent to others," Mr Edwards added.

"These cases demonstrate our robust enforcement procedures; across the country we have 35 EMIs who work in our field delivery teams and have the important role of ensuring regulations in the egg industry are adhered to."