Nature Friendly Farming Week launches amid worry over dry weather

As the driest spring in over 70 years grips the UK, Nature Friendly Farming Week has launched today with a rallying cry for climate-smart agriculture.

With water shortages, crop stress and the threat of wildfires intensifying, the initiative aims to highlight the role that nature-friendly farming could play in tackling climate change.

Organised by the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN), this week's campaign, which ends on 25 May, aims to promote farming practices that produce food while supporting the environment.

The body warns that challenges are mounting for farmers, as extreme weather, uncertain policy direction and economic instability are placing huge strain on the sector.

It notes that this year's driest spring since the 1950s follows two years of extreme rainfall, which it says has already impacted production and yields.

"Every day without rain pushes crop yields backwards," said Martin Lines, CEO of NFFN, adding that many farms are "reaching breaking point".

"Water for irrigation is already running low, and farmers are having to make hard decisions about which crops – if any – can be saved.

"With no rain, no income, and no clarity from the government, some farmers are preparing to leave fields empty this autumn.

"Planting could be delayed or abandoned altogether. That’s not a distant threat - it’s a decision many are facing right now.

"If support doesn’t come soon, we’ll see less food being grown next year and fewer jobs in rural areas."

With the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) currently closed to new applicants and wider support for agri-environment schemes under review, the NFFN is piling on pressurefor new, long-term support.

The body warns that unless farmers are given the tools and funding to transition, food production and rural livelihoods will suffer — and the UK’s ability to meet its climate targets will be at risk.

Mr Lines added: “The idea that farms only exist to produce as much food as possible is dangerously outdated. Farms are now frontline defences against climate breakdown.

"They’re managing water, rebuilding soil, storing carbon, and creating habitats – all while producing food. That’s the kind of farming we need today.”