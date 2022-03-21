Nature targets 'must be flexible' in meeting needs of agriculture

Future environmental targets should be 'flexible' in meeting the needs of UK food production, the NFU has said following Defra's launch of two consultations.

New consultations on future environmental targets and the Nature Recovery Green Paper have been unveiled by the government.

They aim to establish new, long-term targets, as well as proposals for a framework for nature recovery, to be included in the Nature Recovery Green Paper.

The Environment Act of 2021 requires Defra to set, review and meet long-term targets for air quality, water, biodiversity and resource efficiency and waste reduction.

In addition, the government must set a species abundance target by the year 2030.

Views are sought on proposals for long-term targets, including halting the decline in species by 2030 and increasing species abundance by 10% by 2042.

Creating or restoring in excess of 500,000ha of wildlife-rich habitat outside protected sites by 2042, compared to 2022 levels, is also included.

One proposal seeks to reduce nitrogen, phosphorous and sediment from agriculture to the water environment by 40% by 2037.

The government also wants views on increasing tree canopy and woodland cover from 14.5% to 17.5% of total land area in England by 2050.

The consultations come amid heightened concerns surrounding UK food security and production, as the war in Ukraine - an agricultural powerhouse - continues.

The Eastern European region is a major player in terms of global food supply and production, including key crops such as wheat, barley and sunflower oil.

The impact of the conflict is disrupting food supply chains across the world, and causing significant increases in energy bills and costs.

Responding to the consultations, NFU deputy president Tom Bradshaw said any future framework for green targets must be "flexible to deliver both food production and the environment".

"It is important that any future framework... sits alongside equally ambitious plans for domestic food production and UK food security.

"To ensure the success we all want to achieve through these new proposals," he said, "Defra needs to recognise the important role farmers and growers play.

"Ongoing engagement with farming is crucial throughout this process, as is linking with the new Environmental Land Management schemes where appropriate."

Mr Bradshaw added that any proposed changes needed to be 'pragmatic and practical' for farmers, and 'crucially based on science and evidence.'

"We will be examining the detail of the consultation proposals more closely and seeking views from members to help inform our responses. A briefing on the consultations will follow shortly."

The consultations were launched on 16 March for 8 weeks, closing on 11 May 2022.