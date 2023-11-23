NatWest to review its app after customers told to ditch red meat

NatWest says it will conduct a full review of its banking app after customers were suggested to slash red meat intake to help reduce emissions.

NatWest's banking app, which gives customers a personalised carbon footprint score each month, had also urged customers to drink plant-based milk.

Aside from food, customers were suggested to switch off tumble dryers, share car journeys and wash their clothes in cold water.

The NFU met with the bank following concerns raised by farmers, with the union calling the anti-meat and anti-dairy message 'oversimplified'.

It highlighted the damage such recommendations could do to the British red meat and dairy sectors.

British meat and dairy are among the most sustainable in the world, with figures showing that UK beef emissions are less than half the global average.

Following acknowledgement of the concerns, the NatWest team have committed to a content review on the carbon tracker across the dietary recommendations suggested on the app.

NFU deputy president Tom Bradshaw said he was 'encouraged' by the bank's responsiveness following a meeting with the union.

He said: "We are committed to continuing to work with the banking sector to ensure they fully understand and work alongside the agriculture sector when it comes to reducing emissions and supporting resilient, sustainable businesses.

"Red meat and dairy are also recognised as an essential part of a healthy diet, being naturally rich sources of protein and calcium and providing essential nutrients like iron, zinc and vitamin B12.”

According to the NFU, the NatWest Agriculture team said they would work closely with the Digital Banking team to ensure that a more balanced message is provided via its app.

The NFU added that it had offered its support in developing this message.