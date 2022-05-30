NBA Beef Expo sees record visitors after three year hiatus

The UK’s largest beef sector event NBA Beef Expo returned this year with a record turnout of spectators after a three year hiatus.

Held at Darlington Farmers Auction Mart (DFAM), the Expo was a record-breaking show for 2022, with around 6,000 visitors.

The show brought together the best in British commercial and pedigree cattle, equipment, ground-breaking developments and show classes.

The event started on Friday 27 May with over 150 people undertaking the two farm tours at South Farm, Cornsay, and Bracken House Farm, Melsonby.

The Suddes family have farmed South Farm for over 100 years where they have a herd of 120 pedigree Limousin cows, while the Richardsons have been at Bracken House since 1916, where they finish between 600-700 cattle a year.

Saturday saw beef farmers from across the UK gather at DFAM for the National Commercial Cattle Show, which featured over 120 head of cattle across 16 classes and four Championships.

Overall Supreme Champion was awarded to B&L Wilkinson, from Leyburn North Yorkshire for their home bred Limousin Heifer Maggie, shown by 22-year-old Beth Wilkinson.

The reserve Supreme animal was exhibited by Stewart and Lindsay Bett from Stirling, Scotland and bred by W P Hughes, Anglesey.

The Baby Beef Champion was a June 2021 exhibitor bred heifer from Edwards Brothers, Denbighshire, Wales. The Baby Beef Reserve Champion was a June 2021 heifer bred by P & A Jarman, from Cumbria and exhibited by Andrew Ewing from Dumfriesshire, Scotland.

The Champion Young Handler was Amy Vance, aged 14 from Newton Stewart, Scotland, while the reserve Champion Young Handler was Orlena Henderson, aged 17, from County Durham.

They were judged by Welsh duo Bryn Lloyd and Dafydd Lewis. Bryn said: “There was not a lot of difference between the two – both are excellent heifers.

"Both have great style and exceptional tops and correctness, however, as soon as I saw the winner, I just thought it can’t get better than this.”

This year, the Ghyll House Perpetual Trophy was awarded for the first time to the Overall Supreme Champion in memory of Hannah Brown.

On being awarded Overall Supreme Champion, she said: “To win like this at Beef Expo is just amazing, especially with a homebred animal. This is our first show of the season, so we’ve set the bar high!”

In addition to the livestock showcased by pedigree and commercial breeders, there were demonstrations, commercial trade stands and breed society stands.

The Best Breed Society Stand award was presented to Wagyu, 1st for Farmers was awarded Best Indoor Trade Stand, and Glendale Engineering scooped Best Outdoor Trade Stand.

The series of four seminars included presentations from experts, including Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, who discussed the importance of electronic identification and traceability for the sector, and the role the Livestock Information Service (LIS) will have in endemic disease control.

Meanwhile, John Powell, Head of Agriculture Sectors Team at Defra, gave an overview of the changes in agricultural policy in England.

Discussing the the 2022 expo, NBA chief executive, Neil Shand said: “We’ve waited three years for this event, and it most definitely exceeded all our expectations.

"I am overwhelmed by the support from exhibitors, sponsors, and the local farming community. To see how far people have travelled to be part of our event today is just incredible, so thank you."