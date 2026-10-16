Nearly 10,000 SFI applications still awaiting offers, Defra reveals

Thousands of applications remain under consideration as the Rural Payments Agency continues processing agreement offers

Around 9,700 SFI26 applications are still awaiting agreement offers from the scheme's second window, as Defra widens exceptions for farmers affected by technical problems.

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has issued approximately 2,500 offers from the 12,200 applications received during Window 2, with just 36% of those offers now live.

The figures, published by Defra on 15 October, highlight the difference in processing progress between the first two windows of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).

Window 1 received around 6,700 applications, with approximately 6,600 agreement offers issued and 95% of those now started.

In total, nearly 19,000 applications were submitted across both windows, with the RPA continuing to work through outstanding cases.

Defra said: "Applications are usually processed in the order in which they were submitted. Some applications require additional checks and can therefore take longer to process."

The department is also reviewing how farmers will access SFI in 2027, including potential alternatives to the current first come, first served application system.

Meanwhile, ministers have widened exception arrangements for farmers affected by technical problems during Window 2, which closed on 22 September.

The original exceptions covered farmers requiring assisted digital support and those who had started but could not submit applications because of technical faults, provided they contacted the RPA before the window closed.

The extended arrangements now include farmers who started but did not submit applications and reported valid technical issues by 11.59pm on 29 September.

Farmers who submitted applications before the window closed but were prevented from selecting eligible SFI actions because of verified system faults may also qualify.

Those applicants must have reported the problem by the same deadline and may be allowed to amend their submissions to include actions incorrectly blocked by the system.

However, farmers who reported problems after 29 September will not qualify under the extended arrangements.

Defra stressed: "This is a targeted response to the specific set of circumstances for Window 2. It does not set a precedent for how we will approach exception groups in future."

The RPA is continuing to assess reports from farmers and agents, with officials warning that the process could take several more weeks.

Not all reported technical problems will qualify, particularly where the application system correctly prevented farmers from selecting ineligible combinations of SFI actions.

Cases lacking sufficient supporting evidence of a genuine technical fault will also be excluded.

The RPA will write to affected farmers and agents once assessments are completed, confirming whether they qualify for an exception.

Meanwhile, farmers can still express interest in Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier funding, including support for woodland improvement, agroforestry, species-rich grassland and scheduled monument management.

Looking ahead, Defra is working with farmers and industry stakeholders on possible improvements to SFI for 2027.

The department confirmed it is "exploring alternatives to a first come, first served application process for SFI in 2027."