Nearly 100 acres of farmland in heart of Lake District for sale

Two parcels of agricultural and amenity land totalling nearly 100 acres in the heart of the Lake District have been launched onto the market.

The first of these is 35 acres of traditional rough pasture and amenity woodland land for sale at Great Ludderburn Moss near Windermere with a guide price of £175,000.

The second is 41 acres of land at Hartbarrow, located in the Winster Valley, which is for sale as a whole or in two lots with at an overall guide price of £580,000.

H&H Land & Estates, which is offering the two parcels, said the land at Hartbarrow offers potential for agricultural or equestrian use and for income generation including biodiversity net gain, woodland creation and other environmental scheme management.

The firm's associate director, Rachel Bagshaw, said this land was a highly attractive parcel of farmland of excellent quality.

"It is some time since a parcel of land of this quality and acreage has come on to the market in this part of the Lake District," she added.

"It comes with exceptional natural advantages and offers great potential to benefit from the growing range of environmental opportunities that are becoming available.”

The land for sale at Great Ludderburn Moss near Windermere is part of the Ludderburn and Candlestick Mires Site of Special Scientific Interest.

H&H said it presents an opportunity to acquire the stewardship of 35.44 acres of traditional rough pasture and amenity woodland in the heart of the iconic national park.

The land for sale at Great Ludderburn Moss is part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest

Hidden just five miles south of Windermere, near Cartmell Fell, the land has its own natural water supplies and offers potential for income generation through biodiversity net gain, woodland creation, and other environmental scheme management.

“Great Ludderburn Moss epitomizes everything that is unique to the Lake District,” explained Ms Bagshaw,

“It is a living part of one of our most important and beautiful landscapes, and this sale creates a very rare opportunity for someone new to take on the privilege of preserving and enhancing a priceless part of a world class environment.”