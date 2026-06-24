Nearly 500 NI farm businesses receive £2.7m nature scheme payments

Nearly 500 Northern Ireland farm businesses are receiving a share of £2.7 million as the first payments under the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme begin.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) confirmed that payments had started issuing to farmers who completed eligible work by the end of March 2026.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said a total of 489 participants would receive funding through the scheme, which supports biodiversity on farms by funding a range of environmental actions.

Year 2 of the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme is due to open from 30 June to 31 July 2026.

DAERA said the next phase would build on the first year by offering enhanced flexibility, greater choice and new actions shaped by stakeholder feedback.

The scheme forms part of DAERA’s Sustainable Agriculture Programme and sits within the department’s wider Farming with Nature Package.

Mr Muir welcomed the start of payments, saying he was “delighted” to see funding being issued to farm businesses.

He said the Farming with Nature Scheme was “critical to help arrest and reverse the declines in farmland nature” while delivering environmental benefits “alongside food production”.

During its first year, the initiative supported farmers to carry out a range of biodiversity and climate-focused measures.

Farmers planted more than 134km of hedgerows and 28 acres of trees.

They also created more than 35km of riparian buffers, which are strips of vegetation beside watercourses.

A further 670 hectares of multi-species winter cover crops were established, while just over 836 hectares of winter stubble were retained across farmland.

DAERA said the work was designed to enhance biodiversity, protect watercourses and increase carbon storage.

Mr Muir said the first year of the programme was only the beginning.

“The success of the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme in its first year is just the beginning,” he said.

“As the Scheme opens for Year 2, I look forward to seeing it continue to grow in both participation and the range of farmland options offered in order to maximise the positive environmental impact.”

The department said work was continuing to develop further strands of the Farming with Nature Package for 2026/27.

This is being carried out through engagement with agricultural, environmental and wider rural sector stakeholders.

DAERA said the Sustainable Agriculture Programme had been developed in consultation with food, farming, environmental and veterinary stakeholders.