Nearly 60% of England's best farmland at risk of flooding, figures reveal

More than 1.1 million hectares of English farmland are in areas identified as being at risk of flooding

Nearly 60% of England's highest-quality agricultural land is in areas at risk of flooding from rivers and the sea, as the Environment Agency warns of growing threats to farm businesses from extreme weather.

Around 1.12 million hectares of farmland, equivalent to 13% of England's agricultural land, are within areas at risk, according to figures highlighted by the agency on Friday (16 October).

The scale of the threat is particularly significant for Grade 1 agricultural land, considered the country's most productive and versatile.

The Environment Agency's national flood risk assessment shows that 59.2% of Grade 1 land lies within areas exposed to potential flooding from rivers and the sea.

By comparison, 17.8% of Grade 2 farmland and 9.2% of Grade 3 land are within areas at risk.

The assessment covers land exposed to different levels of flood risk, rather than land expected to flood regularly. The agricultural figures also exclude the additional threat posed by surface water flooding following heavy rainfall.

The findings underline the vulnerability of some of England's most productive farmland, with potential consequences for crop production, livestock operations and agricultural infrastructure.

The agency projects that the total agricultural area at risk could increase from 1.12 million hectares to approximately 1.17 million hectares by the middle of the century as a result of climate change.

That would represent an additional 50,000 hectares of farmland potentially exposed to flooding.

The figures, drawn from an existing national assessment, have been highlighted alongside new guidance published on Friday to help farmers protect agricultural buildings and strengthen their resilience.

The advice follows a summer marked by severe drought and water shortages across parts of England, demonstrating the contrasting weather pressures facing British agriculture.

Flooding can damage crops, leave fields waterlogged and disrupt agricultural operations, while also threatening livestock, stored feed, machinery and farm infrastructure.

For affected businesses, the financial consequences can continue long after floodwaters have receded, particularly where buildings and equipment require extensive repairs.

Writing in an Environment Agency update published on Friday, Julie Foley, the agency's director of flood risk strategy and adaptation, warned that the threat was expected to grow.

"As the climate changes, the risk of flooding is expected to increase," she said.

Foley also highlighted the vulnerability of agricultural buildings, which frequently contain expensive machinery, fuel, feed, livestock and harvested crops.

The new guidance, Increasing Flood Resilience for Agricultural Buildings, has been developed through the Rural Flood Resilience Partnership, bringing together the Environment Agency, National Farmers' Union (NFU), Country Land and Business Association (CLA), Natural England and other rural organisations.

It aims to help farmers prepare for flooding, reduce damage to buildings and recover more quickly following an incident.

Recommended measures include installing flood barriers, self-closing airbricks and non-return valves to limit water entering agricultural buildings.

Farmers are also encouraged to consider raised electrical installations, safer chemical storage, flood-resilient flooring and improved drainage around buildings.

The partnership said such flood protection measures are well established for homes and other properties but have received considerably less attention in agricultural settings.

The guidance is intended to address that gap, particularly for businesses with buildings in vulnerable locations or those that have previously experienced flooding.

The warning follows the launch of a new government Flood and Drought Taskforce this week, bringing together representatives from more than 50 organisations to strengthen the country's response to extreme weather.

The NFU welcomed the initiative but urged ministers to take immediate action on rural flood defences, farm water storage and arrangements for landowners whose land is used to store floodwater.

In comments published by the NFU on Monday (12 October), deputy president Paul Tompkins said farmers should be fairly compensated for helping protect other communities.

"The EA should introduce a clear and accessible agreement process, with farmers fairly paid for providing this work," he said.

Tompkins also called for greater transparency over the maintenance of flood defence assets and improved support for farm water storage.

While land identified as being at flood risk will not necessarily flood regularly, the Environment Agency is encouraging farmers to assess their exposure and take steps to protect their businesses.

The new guidance is available through the Rural Flood Resilience Partnership, while farmers can check their property's long-term flood risk using the government's online mapping service.