Nearly 80,000 back call to stop misleading 'British' food labels

A petition signed by nearly 80,000 people is calling on ministers to crack down on supermarket food labels accused of making imported produce appear British.

The campaign, launched by Fidelity Weston, a farmer at Romshed Farm in Kent, says misleading branding is undermining domestic producers and confusing shoppers.

Ms Weston argues that some supermarkets are using Union Jack imagery and phrases such as “Made in Britain” on food grown abroad, creating the impression it is UK-produced while relying on cheaper imports.

In the petition, she says supermarkets “need to stop misleading us so that they can undermine British farmers who have higher standards”.

She claims unclear labelling allows retailers to blur food origins, undercutting farmers who operate to stricter animal welfare, environmental and food safety standards.

Ms Weston says transparency matters for consumers as well as producers, adding: “No one should be misled about where their food comes from.”

The campaign argues the issue has become more urgent, as pressure grows on ministers to protect domestic food production and maintain standards.

“It’s time ministers crack down on rogue supermarket tactics – and protect farmers, customers and standards,” the petition states.

Supporters say food origin labels must be clear and meaningful, rather than relying on branding that risks misleading shoppers at the point of sale.

The petition’s rapidly growing support, now nearing 80,000 signatures, is being used to push the issue higher up the political agenda.

Ms Weston says that level of backing should “force this issue up the agenda” and ensure ministers act to protect British food standards.