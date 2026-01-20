Nearly all farmers say government does not value farming, survey finds

Nearly every farmer surveyed believes the government does not value farming or recognise its contribution to society, according to new research.

The findings come from a post-Budget survey of almost 500 farmers, carried out amid what many in the industry describe as one of the most turbulent years in recent memory.

The survey forms part of Farmers Guardian’s Save Britain’s Family Farms campaign and was designed to capture sentiment following proposed changes to inheritance tax that farmers say threaten the future of family-run businesses.

Confidence across the sector remains extremely low, despite the government’s decision shortly before Christmas to raise the proposed IHT threshold from £1m to £2.5m per spouse.

Only 11% of respondents said they would consider voting Labour at the next general election, even if the party were to completely reverse the proposed IHT changes.

The impact on business confidence has been stark. More than 85% of farmers said they had already changed or scaled back investment plans following Labour’s initial IHT announcement, commonly referred to by farmers as the “family farm tax”.

Almost half of those surveyed said they had considered giving up farming, ending a tenancy or selling their business entirely within the past 12 months.

At the same time, more than three-quarters said they intend to continue opposing the IHT changes, which are due to be introduced in April, while 78% said they remain committed to fighting the proposals.

One farmer responding to the survey warned of the wider consequences. “The damage to farming families’ livelihoods, security and mental health has not been considered,” they said. “The knock-on effect to the rural economy will be huge.”

Another said the proposals risk pricing the next generation out of farming altogether, adding that paying the tax would force many families to sell land or assets, leaving farms unviable.

Commenting on the findings, Farmers Guardian editor Katie Jones said the strength of feeling across the sector was unmistakable.

“This survey sends a stark message from the farming community,” she said. “Family farms feel undervalued, unheard and under threat, and the proposed Inheritance Tax changes have intensified those concerns.”

She said the Save Britain’s Family Farms campaign exists to underline what is at stake, not just for farmers but for the wider public.

“Save Britain’s Family Farms exists to highlight not just what is at stake for farming families, but the vital role farming plays in food security, the rural economy and environmental stewardship,” she said.

The campaign aims to support farmers as the proposed IHT changes move closer to implementation, while pressing government to recognise agriculture’s wider contribution to society.

With opposition to the proposals hardening across the sector, industry leaders say pressure on ministers is likely to intensify in the months ahead as farmers seek clarity, reassurance and policy change.