Nearly all NI farmers received BPS support in first week of September

Nearly all farmers in Northern Ireland received Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) support in the first week of September, figures show.

Figures by the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) shows that 98 percent of farmers in the province have received BPS entitlements.

In August, the department said it aimed to pay BPS entitlements in the first week of September.

Responding, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said the move had provided 'a huge boost to family farms'.

Farmers faced significant financial pressure this summer, the union said, with the added complexity of the weather and the wettest July on record.

UFU president David Brown said: “It is extremely positive that many of our members received their direct payment in the first few days of September

"I would like to thank DAERA for their efforts to ensure farmers received this necessary financial support that is crucial to the daily running of family farms.

"This year to date has thrown many challenges at our members from unpredictable weather to falling farm gate prices.

"This payment will assist farmers cash flow, helping to sustain farm businesses as they continue to produce quality food to the highest standards.”

Elsewhere in the UK, farmers in England saw BPS advance payments - 50% of the total amount - issued on 1 August.

The remaining balance is expected to roll out from December, the Rural Payment Agency (RPA) recently confirmed.