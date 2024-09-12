Nearly half of farmers not taking enough time off, survey shows

A survey of people in farming has revealed that while there is awareness of the importance of taking a break off the farm, too few farmers actually do so.

The survey, undertaken by charity RSABI, hopes to encourage farmers and others working in the industry to prioritise time away from their demanding workloads.

Over 280 respondents in Scotland completed it, revealing important insights into the challenges that many farmers face in taking breaks.

Nearly half (43%) of participants reported they took just 2-5 nights away from the farm during the entire calendar year.

And 41% of those worry about the farm as a major barrier to taking an overnight break, while half felt confident that someone else could manage the farm in their absence.

However, indicating a positive shift in attitude and action towards taking breaks, almost all (93%) of respondents agreed that taking a break could improve their wellbeing and productivity.

And, encouragingly, 37% of participants who took part in RSABI's survey managed to take a break for seven nights or more.

The charity said the findings underscore the pressures on those working in the industry and the need for time off to maintain both mental and physical health.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive, said: “Taking time away from the farm, even for a short period, is so important for wellbeing.

"Making time to step away can also bring benefits for the business, with a refreshed outlook, and for family relationships too."

"While there are encouraging signs, the survey highlighted the continued challenges farming families have to prioritise time for themselves.

"The initiative has also been an opportunity for RSABI to encourage more farmers to take breaks, knowing that it can make a difference to their health and wellbeing."