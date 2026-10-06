Nearly half of farmers say fly-tipping is getting worse

Some farmers affected by fly-tipping said offenders had been confrontational, violent or intimidating

Farmers are facing mounting costs and intimidation from fly-tipping, with one landowner hit by a £350,000 clean-up bill as nearly half say the problem has worsened.

A new NFU survey of 515 members found 49% believed fly-tipping had become worse in their local area over the past five years.

More than half, 51%, said they had experienced a small-scale fly-tip on their land, while 29% reported a large-scale incident.

The NFU defines smaller incidents as anything from a bin bag or car boot load to waste from a small van, while larger cases can involve tipper lorries or multiple large vehicle loads.

The survey also revealed a significant safety concern, with 12% of farmers affected by fly-tipping saying offenders had been confrontational, violent or intimidating.

One farmer said the problem had become “just part of life now”, while another reported that private security staff had been “shot at with air rifles”.

Farmers can also be left carrying the financial cost of clearing waste dumped on private land.

The NFU said one farmer faced an “eye-watering £350,000 bill” after waste was dumped on their property.

Others reported dealing with fly-tipping weekly or even daily.

The union said the burden comes at a time when farm businesses are already dealing with pressures including drought, bluetongue and rising input costs.

Money spent removing waste is money that cannot be invested elsewhere in the farm business, while time spent dealing with incidents takes farmers away from food production and other work.

NFU vice-president Robyn Munt said the findings should prompt stronger government action.

“These findings should serve as a wake-up call to government,” she said.

“Fly-tipping must not be accepted as an inevitable part of farming or something else farmers are expected to take in their stride.”

Munt said farmers and growers were being left to deal with the emotional, financial and practical consequences of offences committed by others.

“Whether it is household rubbish or hazardous waste, farmers and growers are being forced to carry the emotional, financial and practical consequences of crimes committed by others,” she said.

The NFU is calling for a single reporting mechanism, clearer public awareness of waste responsibilities, more consistent partnership working and stronger punishments to deter illegal dumping.

It also wants improvements in prevention, clean-up and prosecution so farmers are not left dealing with the consequences alone.

“Stronger deterrents and a joined-up national approach are urgently needed to improve reporting, prevention, clean-up and prosecution, as farmers should not be left to deal with this crime alone,” Munt said.

The survey was carried out between 9 July and 21 August 2026.