Net zero ban on new oil boilers will cost rural vote, Tories warn PM

Rishi Sunak is being urged to scrap a net zero ban on new oil boilers, with senior Tory MPs warning it will cost votes in rural communities.

New oil boilers will be banned in homes not connected to the gas grid by 2026, effectively leaving rural areas to make costly upgrades to accommodate electric alternatives.

Some homeowners have been told they would also have to replace their radiators to accommodate the heating devices.

Rural campaigners have warned that many older homes commonly found in the countryside are ill-suited to heat pumps, which require thorough insulation to work efficiently.

The ban is set to affect 1.7 million mostly rural households that are not connected to the gas grid and would come in at least a decade before similar restrictions on other homes.

Writing for The Daily Telegraph, George Eustice, who was Defra Secretary in Boris Johnson’s government, called for the ban to be dropped – describing the policy as “a Ulez for rural communities”.

Mr Eustice, who represents the Camborne and Redruth constituency in Cornwall, believes that instead of banning the boilers, owners should be encouraged to use environmentally-friendly fuel.

He has drafted an amendment to the Energy Bill, which is understood to have the backing of at least a dozen Tory MPs, introducing effective subsidies on such oil.

Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general, said the 2026 cut-off date had left rural households with an “extremely invidious choice”.

“They don’t have an alternative in which they yet which they currently have any confidence,” he said.

“Those of us who live in small rural communities are going to be plunged disadvantageously and prematurely into making a decision like this in two and a half years.”

The Countryside Alliance called on the government to recognise the disproportionate impact the transition would have in rural areas.

The group's public affairs director, James Legge said: “The government needs to work with rural communities, rather than imposing change from Whitehall.

“The current infrastructure simply cannot support the increase in demand that these changes will bring.

"While there are alternatives to existing oil boilers, these often require substantial up front capital investment and are not always suitable for some properties.

"As importantly is the need for people to have confidence in the alternatives. As part of any transition the increasing use of alternative fuels should form part of the mix.”