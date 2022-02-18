Network of Yorkshire young farmers seek new chair

A network of Yorkshire young farmers is is searching for a new leader to help set the agenda during a pivotal time for their industry.

Future Farmers of Yorkshire, a large network of farmers and other industry professionals, is looking to appoint a new chair for a three-year term.

Supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, the group consists of 1,000 members from a range of agricultural sectors, including tenants, owner-occupiers, managers and employees.

The free-to-join group is now on the search for a new chair to "inspire, inform and support" members throughout the course of 2022.

Outgoing Future Farmers of Yorkshire chair, Alastair Trickett said: “We believe farming in Yorkshire belongs at the leading edge of UK agriculture.

"We’re here to provide additional development and networking opportunities for our members so they can push their careers even further.

“We’ve built up an amazing momentum over the last 10 years that is enabling us to have a real impact within the industry."

Asked what qualities the next chair should have, he said: "I think for a chairperson to be successful they need to be hard working, a good communicator and passionate about what we do.

"But the reward is the opportunity to lead a nationally recognised group at a critical time for the farming industry.”

Driven by a voluntary management board of members, Future Farmers of Yorkshire continues to see its membership grow.

Headline events, such as the network’s Great Yorkshire Show Breakfast Meeting and Spring Debate, have attracted high-profile speakers such as NFU President Minette Batters.

Bursary opportunities take Future Farmers to the biggest industry events in the UK, including NFU Conference, the Oxford farming conferences and Groundswell.

Members also benefit from access to expert training that aid personal and professional development in topics such as financial planning, business leadership and media skills.

Alastair, a Nuffield Scholar who farms at Wike near Leeds, added: “It is a real privilege to lead Future Farmers of Yorkshire and to have an influential role in providing opportunities for our members to develop their skills and knowledge.

"Our new chair will be joining us at a really exciting time as we help to equip our members with the skills and insights that they will need to seize opportunities that lie ahead as agricultural policies change.”

The chair’s duties involve reviewing the network’s strategy with input from the management board, allocating and managing resource to ensure objectives are met, and providing input to drive the delivery of specific projects.

The chair is expected to represent the network at functions, to act as a spokesperson, to liaise with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to ensure objectives are aligned, and chair quarterly meetings of the management team.

To apply to the role, those interested are being asked to email their CV and covering letter to futurefarmers@yas.co.uk by 15 March 2022.