New £1.5m campaign to show benefits of eating meat

A new £1.5m campaign will be launched next month to encourage the British public to continue eating meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet.

The 'Eat Balanced' TV advertising campaign, spearheaded by the AHDB, will be a cross-sector campaign by the meat and dairy industries.

The campaign aims to highlight the nutritional benefits of red meat and dairy, whilst showcasing Britain’s high standards in food production and sustainability.

It will highlight how meat and dairy contain essential nutrients not found in plant-based diets, such as vitamin B12.

The public will also be shown the high production standards of the British meat and dairy sectors, alongside their environmental and sustainability credentials.

The campaign will appear on TV, social media, digital and supermarket packaging from January 2021.

AHDB’s Chief Marketing Officer Christine Watts said: “In Britain we have so much to be proud of when it comes to the food we eat, how it is produced and the entire journey from farm to fork.

"This campaign aims to balance the negative commentary around farming as well as the importance of eating red meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet.

"AHDB is championing a message with consumers for a bright new year – eat balanced: enjoy the food you eat.”

The campaign follows months of extensive consumer testing to better understand the needs and desires of the British public.

Farmers are being urged by the AHDB to get involved and share their stories on social media from 4 January, when the campaign starts.