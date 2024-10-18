New £1.5m grant scheme for Northern Irish rural micro firms

A new £1.5 million grant scheme has launched in Northern Ireland to help rural micro businesses purchase capital equipment.

Eligible rural businesses can apply for capital assistance of 50% up to the value of £4,999 for the purchase of capital equipment.

To date, over £5m grant aid funding has been provided to over 1,500 rural micro businesses across Northern Ireland.

The grant is part of the Department of Agriculture's (DAERA) Rural Business Development Grant Scheme today, which totals over £1.5m.

It aims to help small rural businesses to enhance sustainability or lead to growth opportunities and the creation of employment opportunities.

Launching the scheme, Minister of Agriculture Andrew Muir said: “This fund is important in delivering on the department’s priority of building strong sustainable and diverse rural communities.

"Rural businesses continue to play a vital role in our communities, and I want to support them at this challenging time and provide them with opportunities that will maximise their potential and stimulate business growth.”

He added: “I urge all eligible rural businesses to go online and apply as soon as possible."

The scheme closes for applications at 12 noon on 8 November 2024.