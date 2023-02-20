New £1.8m fund for Scots farmers to boost nature projects

Scottish farmers and landowners will soon be able to apply for a share of £1.8 million funding to help spearhead their nature projects.

The Scottish government is launching a new programme of support to help scale up private investment in Scotland’s natural capital.

Grants of up to £240,000 will be offered to farmers, organisations and partnerships to help develop projects that can restore and improve the natural environment.

The Scottish government said this could include woodland creation, marine enhancement and peatland restoration.

The Facility for Investment Ready Nature in Scotland programme also aims to ensure that investment in, and use of, Scotland’s natural capital creates benefits that are shared.

Rural Minister Mairi McAllan said: “The programme will enable swifter, easier and scaled up development of nature-based investable projects across the country.

"It has the potential to grow natural capital markets that reach across rural, urban, terrestrial and marine settings, and to support a wide variety of natural assets and ecosystem services.”

NatureScot, which is working in partnership with the Scottish government to deliver the programme, said Scotland's nature was "in crisis".

NatureScot's director of green economy, Robbie Kernahan said: “Its unique habitats and ecosystems will only continue providing the benefits to our wellbeing if we act now to value it and invest in it.

"The new Facility for Investment Ready Nature in Scotland is a vital opportunity to stimulate that investment and will help us halt nature loss – we must grasp it with both hands.”

The Facility for Investment Ready Nature in Scotland programme opens for expressions of interest on 28 February.