New 10-year farm tenancy opportunity on Swinton Estate

An opportunity to let and manage a ringfenced livestock farm for ten years on one of the largest privately owned estates in England has come to market.

Badger Farm, a holding on the Swinton Estate in North Yorkshire, features a four bedroom farmhouse, range of farm buildings and productive grassland and is available in two lots.

Lot 1 consists of the farmhouse, buildings, and permanent pasture extending to 21 acres of mixed hay meadows and pasture.

And Lot 2 is also permanent pasture extending to approximately 54 acres bordering the River Burn and benefits from a natural water supply.

The estate says it is seeking an enthusiastic tenant willing to work collaboratively to manage the farm in a progressive, sustainable and profitable way.

It will be let on a Farm Business Tenancy (FBT) as a whole for a term of ten years.

Swinton Estate has been in the ownership of the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s and covers 20,000 acres in total.

The estate’s tenancy agreements promote environmental sustainability and nature-friendly production as the key to thriving post-subsidy farming.

Annabel Swiers, associate director at GSC Grays said: “Swinton Estate has bold ambitions for environmental, social and financial sustainability across all the core estate businesses.

“An exceptional opportunity to rent a farm on a long term FBT in such a desirable location, does not come around often.”

Badger Farm is available as a whole or in two lots: Lot 1 £25,000 per annum, Lot 2 £7,000 per annum.