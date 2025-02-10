New £15m scheme aims to redirect surplus food from farms to charities

Food redistribution charities can now apply for a new £15 million scheme to ensure surplus food from farms is being delivered to those who need it.

Every year, an estimated 330,000 tonnes of edible food is either wasted or repurposed as animal feed before leaving farm gates.

The new Tackling Food Surplus at the Farm Gate scheme aims to get this food going onto plates, but charities often lack the resources to salvage it.

Defra's scheme aims to strengthen links between farms and charities to help solve the problem of food surplus, with grants starting from £20,000.

Applicants can submit bids outlining how they intend to form relationships with farmers to access any surplus food, and how they would seek to increase their capacity to redistribute it to communities.

The funding can go towards purchasing new packaging and labelling equipment, as well as vehicles to move goods from farms to a redistribution organisation.

The fund is open to food redistribution charities and any groups with an interest are being encouraged by the government to apply.

Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh said: “Nobody wants to see good food go to waste – especially farmers who work hard to put food on our nation’s tables.

"This fund will help charities work more closely with farmers to create new ways to get fresh produce to the people who need it most.

“I encourage our brilliant, dedicated redistribution charities and non-profits to apply for this funding to ensure more British fruit and veg gets to those who need it most.”

In a joint statement, charities the Bread and Butter Thing, City Harvest, FareShare, the Felix Project and Co-Chairs of the Xcess Group said they were delighted to with the fund, especially ahead of British growing season.

“It presents an opportunity to make a profound impact by empowering local charities and community organisations," the organisations said.

"We can help ensure that this scheme is implemented efficiently through our joint capacity, delivers tangible value to taxpayers, and helps millions of meals reach as many people as possible at a time of considerable need.”

Applications can be submitted online until 11:55am on 13 March 2025.