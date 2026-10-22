New £250,000 grants open for Northern Ireland horticulture growers

The grants aim to help Northern Ireland growers improve productivity, efficiency and business resilience

Horticulture growers across Northern Ireland can now apply for grants of up to £250,000 to invest in new technologies, crops and production systems, with funding covering 40% of eligible project costs.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) confirmed on Wednesday (21 October) that applications are open under its Innovation Driver and Support Scheme, with growers given until 16 December to apply.

The funding is aimed at commercial horticulture businesses looking to introduce innovative approaches that could improve productivity, reduce costs and strengthen long-term resilience.

Eligible projects must cost between £10,000 and £625,000, excluding VAT, with the government contributing up to 40% of approved expenditure.

For example, a grower undertaking an eligible £100,000 investment could receive £40,000 in grant support, while a project costing £625,000 could attract the maximum £250,000 contribution.

The scheme is open to qualifying commercial horticulture businesses, including producers of fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, protected crops and ornamental plants.

Applicants must hold a Category 1 or 2 DAERA farm business identification number, be at least 18 years old and meet the scheme's commercial horticulture requirements.

Unlike conventional equipment grant schemes, there is no fixed list of eligible investments.

Instead, applicants must demonstrate how their proposed crop, technology or production system represents an innovation not currently used in Northern Ireland.

The approach is designed to encourage businesses to explore new production methods, improve efficiency and develop opportunities within the horticulture sector.

Kieran Lavelle, Senior Horticulture Adviser at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), said the scheme offered an opportunity to strengthen businesses through innovation.

He said it could help growers introduce new approaches to production while improving productivity, competitiveness and business resilience.

The funding forms part of DAERA's wider Horticulture Pilot Scheme, which is intended to support the future development of Northern Ireland's commercial growing industry.

Projects will be assessed through a competitive selection process, with applications judged on their eligibility and potential impact.

Funding is limited to one successful application per business, while multiple applications for the same innovation will not be supported.

Successful applicants will also receive access to specialist advice, including agronomy, business development and supply chain expertise.

Growers interested in applying must register through CAFRE before completing their full application.

The initial Expression of Interest phase closed on 30 September, although DAERA has previously confirmed that businesses can proceed directly to a full application without submitting an Expression of Interest.

Applications must include supporting documentation, including quotations for proposed expenditure.

Projects costing more than £62,500 will also require an Indication of Support Letter from a lender.

Growers should also note that funding is subject to approval, with grant payments requiring evidence of eligible expenditure.

The initiative follows earlier efforts by DAERA and CAFRE to encourage innovation in horticultural production, including demonstrations of drone and remote-controlled spraying technology for orchard growers.

Such technologies have been explored for their potential to reduce soil compaction, improve spray coverage and lessen labour requirements, although individual investments must still satisfy the scheme's eligibility criteria.

The funding is being delivered through DAERA's Sustainable Agriculture Programme, which aims to improve the productivity and resilience of Northern Ireland's agri-food sector.

The deadline for completed applications is 4pm on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

Growers can find registration details, eligibility guidance and application information on the CAFRE Horticulture Pilot Scheme webpage.