New £2m strategy aims to transform local food systems in Wales

A new strategy has been launched by the Welsh government to strengthen local food systems and improve access to healthy food.

The community food strategy aims to connect farmers with consumers, back community-led food initiatives and ensure healthy food is accessible for all.

More than £2 million in funding has been committed for 2025-2026, with continued support secured through March 2028.

One of the headline goals is to increase public sector spending on Welsh food and suppliers by at least 50% by 2030.

This Welsh government said this would create new market opportunities for local producers and enhance the resilience of regional food economies.

Deputy First Minister and Rural Affairs Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said that "food lies at the heart of all our lives".

"The land in Wales, with its beauty and magnificence, brings many opportunities which is why our produce is some of the finest in the world.

"What we eat impacts not only our physical and mental health, but also our environment, our culture, and benefits our communities.

"This strategy is shaped by the voices and local communities across our land and seas."

Local Food Partnerships, which coordinate local food systems and address food poverty, public health, and sustainable growth, have now been established in every local authority in Wales.

The Welsh government said these partnerships would play a central role in delivering the strategy's aims.

Food Sense Wales, a key organisation supporting the development of local food systems, welcomed the new strategy.

Katie Palmer, head of Food Sense Wales, said: "There is already fantastic work taking place within different organisations across the country.

"We very much see this is an opportunity to build on this through a more co-ordinated and structured approach.”

She added: “This will be an opportunity for stakeholders to work together to strengthen local food systems and to build back much-needed diversity and resilience into our food system.”