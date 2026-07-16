New £30m fund to help farmers collaborate and cut costs

A new £30 million fund will back farmer-led collaboration aimed at reducing costs, sharing expertise and building stronger agricultural businesses.

The Farmer Collaboration Fund will support peer-to-peer learning, specialist advice, local facilitators and the creation of new farming groups.

Defra said the programme would help producers tackle shared challenges, manage risks and identify new commercial and environmental opportunities.

The fund was announced by Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds at the Great Yorkshire Show on 16 July.

It forms part of the government’s Farming Roadmap and is intended to encourage farmers to work collectively on issues including soil management, water quality, innovation and business performance.

Defra said collaboration could allow farmers to pool knowledge, reduce costs and improve soil and water across larger areas.

The department cited farmers in the Cotswolds who have worked together to share knowledge about soil health, farm performance and potential new income streams.

Mrs Reynolds said farmers had repeatedly highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation to the industry’s future.

“I have heard first-hand from farmers in different parts of the country how important collaboration and innovation are to the sector’s future.”

She said the funding was intended to help producers learn from one another and improve the long-term viability of their businesses.

“That is why this government is backing farmers with £30 million through our new Farmer Collaboration Fund so farmers can work together, share expertise and build more resilient and profitable businesses.”

The programme will be delivered through organisations including charities, local authorities and non-governmental organisations.

These bodies will provide farmers with local expertise, practical support and help establishing collaborative groups.

Defra said it intended to reduce paperwork so participating farmers could concentrate on learning, testing ideas and improving their businesses.

Guidance is due to be published in August before applications open on 1 September.

The application window will close on 30 September, with successful applicants expected to be notified in early November.

Full guidance is expected to confirm whether applications will be led by farmer groups or the organisations responsible for delivering the programme.

It should also provide further details on project eligibility, funding limits, geographical coverage and how farmers can join successful schemes.

Separately, the government is tripling dedicated support for farmer welfare through a new £1.5 million grant.

The Farmer Welfare Grant will open for applications on 6 August and provide funding over three years.

It will support targeted projects intended to strengthen farmers’ personal wellbeing and their ability to manage pressures affecting their businesses.

Further information is expected to be published on the Defra Farming Blog before applications open.

The government said the welfare funding would complement wider work on mental health and help farmers access appropriate support when needed.

The collaboration fund’s impact will depend on whether farmers can access useful local advice and joint opportunities without facing excessive paperwork.

Guidance due in August is expected to confirm eligibility, funding limits and how the programme will operate.