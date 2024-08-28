New £38m UK centre to research alternatives to animal proteins

A new £38m UK-wide centre is set to research alternatives to animal proteins, particularly from plants, fungi, algae and meat grown in labs.

The National Alternative Protein Innovation Centre (NAPIC) has a mission to develop "acceptable and planet-friendly alternatives to animal proteins".

Funding has come from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and Innovate UK, as well as three universities and the James Hutton Institute.

A statement by the organisations said supplementing traditional agriculture with alternative protein sources was "critical if we are to meet increasing demands sustainably".

Alternative proteins are derived from sources other than animals and include terrestrial and aquatic plants, insects, proteins derived via biomass or precision fermentation and cultured meat.

Over 30 researchers from the institutions will work with the farming industry, regulators, investors, and policymakers to create a "vibrant alternative protein innovation ecosystem".

The organisations said: "Animal agriculture is estimated to produce up to a fifth of planet-warming emissions, and with the global population projected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, the demand for protein is expected to rise significantly.

"Some sources, such as the UN Environment Programme, estimate meat consumption alone could grow up to 50 percent by 2050.

"We need to find more sustainable sources of protein and thankfully there is a huge biodiversity in non-animal sources of protein, and we’ve barely scratched the surface of this."

The organisations will also produce a roadmap for the development of a national protein strategy for the UK.