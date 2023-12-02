New £40m digital fund set to improve on-farm connectivity

Farmers and rural businesses in certain parts of the UK are set to benefit from better internet connectivity as part of new funds announced by the government.

Ten areas across the country will receive a share of the £40 million fund which aims to transform the areas into “5G Innovation Regions”.

This includes installing 5G networks in remote locations to support farming activities, such as GPS or drone monitoring systems.

Sussex County Council has been allocated £3.8m to develop and scale 5G technology that will “support future farming and growing practices that increase sustainable food and drink productivity”.

And Shropshire Council has been awarded £3.7m to embed wireless technology that will support innovation in rural industries, water management and public services.

Other areas in the UK have been awarded the funding for uses such as improving smart road systems, manufacturing and tourism.

The NFU said the funding was 'essential' for farmers, as various aspects of their work rely on consistent access to the internet.

The new announcement comes off the back of the the union's campaigning for better digital infrastructure in rural areas.

The recent digital technology survey highlighted that more than a fifth of farmers believe their broadband speeds were a barrier to their further use of digital technology.

Over a third said that if their business had faster broadband speeds, they would use this to improve their speed, efficiency, and frequency of business tasks.

The new announcement means that there is more opportunity for businesses in remote areas to make use of new technologies for agriculture and tourism that may require internet connectivity on farm.

Commenting on the funding, NFU Vice President David Exwood said: “It’s encouraging to see the government’s commitment to boosting digital connectivity in rural areas through the newly announced £36 million 5G network connectivity fund."

He stressed that rural connectivity was 'vital' for farmers, adding: “This funding is essential for farmers as various aspects of their work, from submitting VAT returns to GPS on tractors, rely on consistent access to the internet.

"It’s also vital for health and safety, with many farmers often working long hours and therefore needing reliable mobile coverage to call for help if needed.

“We also urge government to continue its investment and roll-out of alternative broadband options for rural areas and focus on the delivery of the Shared Rural Network, to ensure reliable and fast internet access.”