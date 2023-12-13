New £4m fund to boost England's shrinking small abattoir network

A £4 million Defra fund has launched seeking to boost the sustainability and efficiency of small abattoirs amid fears over a huge decline in numbers.

The Smaller Abattoir Fund will award capital grants from £2,000 up to a maximum of £60,000 to help support smaller abattoirs in England.

The funds can be used to boost productivity, enhance animal welfare, add value to primary products, and encourage innovation in new technologies.

The smaller abattoir sector has an important role in maintaining food security, but numbers have fallen drastically in recent years.

During the period between 2019 and 2021, the sector saw the closure of 14 small, family-run abattoirs.

If closures continued at the current rate, there will be none left open by 2030, according to campaigners at the Sustainable Food Trust.

Announcing the fund, Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: “England’s abattoirs are critical to livestock farmers who provide their high-quality products to local butchers and farm shops up and down the country.

“This fund will not only help smaller abattoir and mobile business owners to innovate, invest and improve standards, but it will give farmers, particularly those who produce native and rare breeds, more stability.”

The fund will also support the purchase of capital investments, including items such as cold storage units which can expand refrigeration capacity for processing.

It can also be used to advance animal health and welfare standards, including funding to improve facilities for stressed or fatigued animals to recover from loading and transport operations.

John Mettrick, chair of the Abattoir Sector Group, welcomed the launch: “This fund has been developed by Defra, the Food Standards Agency, the Abattoir Sector Group and the meat industry working together.

"I would urge abattoir businesses to take advantage of the fund to help develop their businesses for the future.”

The application window for the fund will remain open for nine months and abattoirs will be able to submit up to three applications up to the maximum funding level of £60,000.

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) will email all eligible smaller abattoirs directly within the coming days, outlining the application process.