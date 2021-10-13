New £500k investment to help farmers reach net zero

A new partnership will see the AHDB and BBSRC invest half a million pounds to help the farming industry achieve its net zero by 2040 goal.

The funding will enable the development of up to 10 projects that respond to priorities identified by farmers for achieving a more sustainable industry.

This includes determining more ways farmers and growers can cut greenhouse gas emissions, increase storage of carbon and ultimately achieve net zero.

The partnership between the AHDB and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council will provide funds for the UK’s bioscience researchers.

According to both organisations, this would enable them to generate new collaborations and use their scientific knowledge to contribute to long-term research efforts.

Six priority areas will focus on: Improving sustainability of cropping systems; Management of organic materials; Improving performance of grasslands; Livestock breeding; Precision farming; Sustainable management of pests, weeds, and diseases.

The farming industry is aiming to reach net zero emissions across England and Wales by 2040 as a contribution to a new target of 2050 for the whole of the UK.

James Holmes, AHDB senior scientist said: “For farmers and growers to reduce GHG emissions and store carbon they need easy access to the latest science and practical guidance.

"By securing independent research funds such as this, farmers benefit from publicly funded research in addition to that funded by their own levy.”

BBSRC’s head of business engagement Dr Ruth Nottingham added that farmers and growers in the UK were changing their farming practices.

"We support the ambitions of the sector for net zero and are pleased to partner with AHDB to fund world-leading research and innovation for farmers and growers.”

"Together these investments from AHDB and BBSRC will connect and mobilise the UK’s researchers and innovators around the net zero challenge, accelerating research through to innovation."