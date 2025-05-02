New accessible footpath opens on Surrey farm after £60,000 funding

A major accessibility project on a 200-acre Surrey farm has been completed with the official opening of a new footpath, making the farmed landscape more accessible to all.

Pierrepont Farm's project was awarded a grant worth nearly £60,000 from the Defra-funded Surrey Hills Access for All Fund, alongside a legacy donation in memory of Fiona Lorimer.

The regenerative dairy farm is run by the charity Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT), which wanted to construct an accessible footpath following an historic carriage track.

The path has been designed to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can enjoy the farm’s natural beauty.

An interpretive sign, complete with Braille for visually impaired visitors, offers insights into Pierrepont's farming practices and the surrounding wildlife.

The project also includes additional accessibility improvements, such as two designated disabled parking bays with clear signage, as well as upgraded accessible toilet facilities at the Old Dairy Courtyard, home to several local artisan businesses.

Helena Darragh, head of conservation at the CRT, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting its significance in making Pierrepont accessible to a wider range of visitors.

She commented: “The final result looks amazing. The path takes visitors to a lovely, secluded area on the edge of the parkland while offering views of the river, farmland, and woodland.

"Opening up Pierrepont Farm to more people has always been our goal, and this new path ensures more people can experience it.

(Photo: Countryside Regeneration Trust)

"A big thank you goes to our dedicated volunteers who helped clear the route and built soft boundaries with dead hedges—creating not just access, but new wildlife habitats too.”

The development of the project involved collaboration with several key partners, including the Surrey Coalition of Disabled People and the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB).

Both organisations provided essential input to ensure that the upgrades met the needs of visitors with varying abilities.

Nikki Roberts, CEO of the Surrey Coalition of Disabled People, noted: "The team contacted us right at the beginning of the project, ensuring that any plans included the accessibility needs of people using the farm.

"The introduction of disabled parking spaces, accessible paths, and an upgraded accessible toilet will make a huge difference to disabled people and those living with long-term health conditions who wish to visit.

"Pierrepont Farm is situated in a beautiful location that now many more people will be able to enjoy.”