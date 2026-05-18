New agri-drone system launched as farm automation gathers pace

Agricultural drones are rapidly becoming mainstream on modern farms as growers look to reduce chemical use, cut labour costs and improve efficiency — a trend driving Coventry-based ePropelled to launch a new integrated UAV propulsion system.

The company has unveiled a fully integrated propulsion and power platform designed specifically for agricultural drones, targeting one of the fastest-growing sectors within the global agri-tech market.

ePropelled said the system was designed to help drones carry heavier payloads, fly for longer and improve spraying accuracy during demanding field operations.

Global demand for agricultural drones is accelerating quickly, with the market expected to exceed $4 billion (£3bn) during 2026 as adoption expands across both developed and emerging farming economies.

Growth is being driven by labour shortages, rising input costs and mounting pressure on farmers to improve productivity while reducing environmental impact.

Agricultural drones are increasingly viewed as a way to lower labour requirements, reduce chemical application costs and improve targeted crop management.

Across the UK and Europe, interest in agricultural UAV technology is expanding as producers look for ways to reduce pesticide use, improve input efficiency and comply with tightening environmental regulations.

Drone-based systems are gaining traction particularly within vineyards, horticulture and intensive arable farming, where they are increasingly being used for targeted spraying, crop monitoring and field scouting.

While adoption remains relatively limited in some areas of agriculture, industry interest in UAV systems is accelerating as automation becomes more embedded within mainstream farming operations.

However, high equipment costs, regulation and operational complexity continue to limit wider adoption across some sectors.

ePropelled said its new system combines motors, control systems and intelligent power technology into a single package engineered to cope with harsh agricultural conditions including dust, chemicals and changing temperatures.

The company said the technology was designed to improve reliability, extend flight times and maintain spraying accuracy during heavy-load operations.

Integrated control systems are also intended to improve operational consistency across large-scale field applications.

ePropelled said the UAV industry was steadily shifting towards fully integrated systems designed to simplify development and improve reliability for operators and manufacturers.

The company believes the technology could help support more advanced autonomous farming systems and wider data-led agricultural applications in the future.

While initially developed for aerial agricultural drones, the same technology could also be adapted for autonomous ground-based farm robots and other uncrewed agricultural machinery.

Dean Marcarelli, chief commercial officer at ePropelled, said agricultural drones were becoming an increasingly important part of modern farm operations.

He said: “With agricultural drones becoming a core part of farm operations globally, propulsion is no longer just a component decision, it is a mission critical enabler.”

Mr Marcarelli said manufacturers and operators were under increasing pressure to improve productivity, reduce costs and meet sustainability targets.

He said integrating propulsion, control and intelligent power systems together would help enable drones capable of operating longer, carrying heavier loads and performing more reliably in real-world agricultural conditions.

Industry growth is also being fuelled by wider trends including labour shortages, rising pressure on farm profitability and growing demand for automation and precision agriculture technology.

North America currently leads large-scale agricultural drone adoption, while Europe is seeing expanding uptake linked to sustainability targets and environmental regulation.

India is also emerging as one of the fastest-growing agricultural UAV markets through government-backed support schemes and subsidies.

The rapid expansion of agricultural drone technology underlines how automation is becoming increasingly embedded within mainstream farming systems.