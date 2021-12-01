New agri-food and drink attachés to help boost UK exports

The government has announced it will add eight new agri-food and drink attachés in priority markets around the world as part of plans to boost exports.

As well as posts in China, US, India, Canada and Mexico, the attachés will be covering growth markets in the Gulf, Africa, South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Attachés are based in UK embassies and consulates overseas and have expertise in the agri-food and drink sector.

Existing attachés in China and the UAE have helped secure access for a greater range of agri-food products, the government said.

The new roles aim to help reduce and remove trade barriers, broaden market access and support companies as they increase their market share.

It comes after figures show overall sales of UK food and drink are down £2bn compared to pre-Covid levels, due mainly to the sharp drop in sales to the EU.

According to recently released figures by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), UK exports to the bloc had fallen more than a quarter since 2019 due to the pandemic and new Brexit arrangements.

Despite this, sales to non-EU countries were up 13%, accounting for 47% (£4.3bn) of all UK food and drink exports in the first half of 2021.

Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the new attaché roles would 'showcase the very best that the UK has to offer'.

"From Scottish salmon and Welsh Lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink is recognised for its great taste and high quality.

“My department is supporting UK businesses on their export journey. From our Export Support Service to Export Champions, we want businesses all over the UK to have the tools to take advantage of the ambitious trade deals we are signing with countries across the world.”

Defra Secretary George Eustice said the government wanted people at home and abroad to be 'lining up to buy British'.

"The support announced will enable our farmers and food and drink producers to take advantage of new opportunities and fly the flag for UK produce around the world," he added.