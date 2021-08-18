New AHDB service to support farmers as BPS fades

A new, free service will help farmers gain advice and support to help them prepare for the biggest agricultural policy shift in a generation.

AHDB’s team and a network of consultants will offer one-to-one advice to help farmers assess the impact of Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) changes, and work out next steps to develop their businesses.

The Farm Business Review tool will show how the loss of these payments will impact individual farms, allowing farmers to evaluate both their business resilience and performance.

There will also be opportunities to take part in meetings with other farmers who are in the same boat.

The service is designed for beef, sheep, dairy, cereals and oilseeds producers – sectors most affected by the removal of BPS income.

Based on the results generated by the tool, AHDB will also offer on-farm advice to 600 of those with the greatest need for additional support in specific areas of their business, such as full-farm benchmarking and carbon audits.

AHDB's head of business resilience, Steve Dunkley said: “With reductions in BPS payments having started, taking a wait-and-see approach isn’t an option for farmers who have been most dependant on this income.

“Reviewing your business and working out what needs to be done to create a secure future for you and your family should be a top priority."

AHDB advises farmers and growers to register in order to benefit. The service runs until February 2022.