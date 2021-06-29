New app helps farmers make hedgerow management plan

A new app has launched for farmers and land managers who want to make or adjust their hedgerow management plans.

Designed for farmers, landowners and land managers, the free app enables users to find out where hedges are within their natural lifecycle.

Developed by People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), it also offers feedback on how they can be best managed to ensure continued health.

Despite historic losses, the UK still has 500,000km of hedgerow habitat, much of which is incredibly old and has survived centuries.

Healthy hedgerows are a significant asset to farmers, as they can provide forage for pollinators, offer crop protection, act as a stock barrier and also as livestock shelters.

The wildlife charity said it hoped the software would help farmers create a thriving network of healthy hedges across the UK countryside.

Megan Gimber, habitats project officer at PTES, explained that whatever condition a hedge was in, it could be brought back to good health.

“Our new app pinpoints where it is in its lifecycle and the best management options to adopt to get the most benefit for the farm and its precious wildlife," she said.

"The quality and structure of hedgerows will deteriorate if they’re managed in the same way for long periods of time, and over time they will eventually be lost.

"The best way to prevent this is by managing according to their lifecycle, which may include more sensitive trimming, periods of non-intervention and, in time, rejuvenation.”

The app is part of the new ‘Close the Gap’ project, a year-long programme focused on achieving healthier hedgerows.

It is a partnership project with The Tree Council, Peoples Trust for Endangered Species, Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group and the University of Reading, among others.

Farmers interested in downloading the app for free can do so by visiting the Apple Store or Google Play and search for Healthy Hedgerows.