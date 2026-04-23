New award launched to recognise farmers improving water quality

Farmers tackling water pollution are being urged to step forward for a new national award recognising practical action to improve water quality on farm.

The Water Quality Farmer of the Year Award has opened for entries across England and Wales, highlighting the role of land managers in protecting rivers and water resources through everyday farming practices.

The initiative comes as agriculture faces increasing scrutiny over its impact on water quality, particularly from nutrient runoff, soil erosion and diffuse pollution entering waterways.

Launched by Innovation for Agriculture, the scheme is backed by several major water companies, including Portsmouth Water, Wessex Water, Southern Water, Severn Trent Water and Anglian Water.

Open to all sectors, the competition aims to showcase how farmers are improving water outcomes through measures such as more precise nutrient use, reducing runoff, improving soil structure and adopting better livestock management.

Stephen Briggs, head of technical development at Innovation for Agriculture, said many producers are already delivering results on the ground. “Farmers are already doing a huge amount to protect and improve water quality, often through practical decisions that also strengthen the resilience of the farm business,” he said.

He added that the award is designed to highlight and share that progress. “This award is about recognising that work, sharing good practice, and celebrating the role farmers play in protecting one of our most important natural resources.”

Entries will be judged by a panel including representatives from Innovation for Agriculture, the NFU and supporting water companies, with three finalists selected for on-farm visits.

The finalists will be invited to the RASE Awards Day in September, where they will receive trophies and certificates, with the overall winner also attending the RASE Awards Dinner.

Farmers can enter via a short online application, outlining the steps they are taking to improve water quality and the impact of those actions.

Entries are open until Friday 29 May, with organisers encouraging farmers already delivering improvements on the ground to apply.