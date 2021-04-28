New BBC series to show young farmers' tractor skills

Young farmers across the UK will showcase their tractor-driving talents as part of a new TV series to be broadcast on BBC Three.

Provisionally titled The Fast And The Farmer(ish) will provide a glimpse into the lives of young farmers and their tractors.

Presented by Tom Pemberton, each episode of this 7x30 series pits two teams of farmers and their ‘souped up’ tractors against each other.

The programme will present imaginative challenges that puts their driving skill and vehicle power to the test.

Across the series, teams from Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will compete via heats, semis and a grand final.

The winner will then be able to claim overall bragging rights for their nation.

Fiona Campbell, BBC Three Controller said: “We’re really excited about The Fast And The Farmer(ish) and what it will bring to BBC Three.

"We can’t wait to see the new pilots and we already know we’re in for an equally tough decision deciding which one we take forward.”

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning at BBC NI, said the series would show how rural competitiveness can be 'converted into high-octane entertainment, that fits perfectly with BBC Three’s core brand'.

"We’re delighted that our work with BBC Three and Northern Ireland Screen has led to this wonderful new series, and are equally excited about the upcoming set of pilots."