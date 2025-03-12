New bill seeks to introduce fairer pricing for farmers

A new bill will soon be introduced to parliament which hopes to ensure farmers across the UK receive fairer prices than they do currently.

Alistair Carmichael, who is chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee (EFRA), announced that the bill will be introduced on 19 March.

The Orkney and Shetland MP's bill is intended to introduce a range of provisions to get fairer prices for farmers and food producers across the UK.

This includes strengthening the role of the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) in terms of remit and resources.

It also seeks to support greater public procurement of local food, as well as enhancing food origin labelling requirements.

The Food Supply Chain Fairness Bill has been developed with groups including the NFU, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and the Tenant Farmers’ Association (TFA), among others.

CLA president Victoria Vyvyan said the rural body supported the bill's introduction, as farmers needed fairer pricing.

"We believe the Groceries Code Adjudicator needs to be strengthened to make the supply chain fairer for farmers and rural businesses," she added.

“We encourage MPs from all parties to support the Bill, as Britain’s supply chain continues to be heavily weighted in favour of the retail sector.”

George Dunn, TFA chief executive added: “Whilst there is talk in government about food security, driving fair returns to producers and ensuring a farm to fork approach, the reality falls a long way short of the rhetoric.

“Whilst the GCA is doing some good work in regulating the relationship between retailers and suppliers, it could do much more with a wider remit and more powers particularly around investigation."