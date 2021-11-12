New #BiteIntoBritish campaign urges public to buy local

Farmers have been getting behind a new social media campaign called #BiteIntoBritish which urges the public to buy high quality, sustainable British food.

Launched at the start of COP26, the campaign encourages people connected to farming to spread the 'Bite Into British' message on social media.

The pig industry launched the campaign, which is currently witnessing a severe labour shortage linked with the UK's exit from the EU and the pandemic.

Following in the footsteps of the viral ice bucket challenge, farmers from across all sectors have been uploading clips of themselves holding British food while saying 'Bite into British'.

Encouraging people to get involved in their project, pig producers and sisters Vicky, Kate and Rachel Morgan, said: "British agriculture is in a very dangerous place and we need to take action.

Buying British food is a brilliant way to reduce your impact on #climatechange

It’s about reducing food miles & supporting climate & environmentally friendly practices:

Buy British

Buy Local

Eat seasonal

Reduce food waste

Now is the time to look for local produce!Look for the red tractor or make sure the origin is BRITISH!Let’s get British food trending,be it?? ?? ?? ?? or ??#BiteIntoBritish,say why you love it&nominate 3 people to do the same.

"Farming is in the media a lot at the moment, most of it is negative so let’s change it, let’s shout about climate friendly British produce, be it meat, fruit, grain, veg this is about us all.

"We are environmentally sustainable – lets buy British and cut our food miles down."

Others have posted similar messages to promote the sustainability of British farming produce amid the COP26 conference.