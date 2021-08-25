New breed record sale price set at Blacknose Beauties

This year's Blacknose Beauties National Show and Sale returned for the first time since 2019, setting a new breed record sale price of 14,000gns.

After not being able to hold the show since 2019 due to the pandemic, the Valais Blacknose Society (VBS) welcomed visitors back on Saturday 21 August.

The online sale saw 72 lots go under the hammer. Once again Gerallt and Kerry Jones of the Snowdonia flock broke the overall breed sale record, selling home-bred Snowdonia Goliath for 14,000gns.

Following at 10,500gns and setting a new female breed record was Jenni McAllister and Raymond Irvine’s Highland Harmonie, with Highland Hendrix selling at 9,000gns.

Prendwick Invinsible bred by Jamie Wood sold at 9,000gns with Adam Kirkbride’s Cumberland Isa achieving 8,500gns.

Whilst the show format had to be adjusted and Swiss grading cancelled in line with regulations, the event showcased some of the finest Valais Blacknose stock in the UK.

Only the show classes and championships were judged by Joint VBS Chairman David Hodge and Julian Walters of the well-known Blackertor flock, with 14 classes to judge.

Scottish breeders Jenni McAllister and Raymond Irvine retained their Overall Supreme Champion title for the fifth year with their yearling ewe Highland Harmonie, who was also the Overall Female Champion.

Overall Reserve Champion and Overall Male Champion went to Welsh breeders Gerallt and Kerry Jones with their two-shear ram Snowdonia Goliath.

The show's Supreme Champion, Highland Harmonie

Junior ewe lamb Cumberland Isa breed and owned by Adam and Alisha Kirkbride secured Reserve Female whilst Reserve Male was awarded to Jamie Wood’s Junior ram lamb Prendwick Invinsible.

Jenni McAllister, VBS secretary, said the society was 'absolutely delighted' to see the first major event occur since the start of the pandemic.

"Whilst the show was adjusted in line with coronavirus guidelines, we truly appreciated our members support which resulted in such a successful show.

"Hopefully, all being well the show can return to its original format next year and we can once more welcome our Swiss judges back."